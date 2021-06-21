Sense of normalcy returns to Hyderabad streets as city moves out of lockdown

Telangana has completely lifted the lockdown on June 19.

MA Basheer, a bus driver with TSRTC from the Kukatpally bus depot is on duty at the Erragadda bus stop on Mumbai highway in Hyderabad on Monday. He is calling out the names of bus destinations and assisting the public board the correct bus, “Not many people know that the lockdown has been lifted. The educated people know, but people from the rural areas coming here think the lockdown begins at 5 pm and are making a rush. Am standing here to let people know that buses are available till late night,” says Basheer, the bus stop used to witness larger crowds during all times of the day pre-COVID-19 era but barely has a few commuters waiting now.

With the Telangana government completely lifting the lockdown restrictions, parts of Hyderabad have been bustling with crowds, and some showing scant regard for the COVID-19 protocols of physical distancing and wearing masks. Lad Bazar in Charminar, which is one of the popular markets in the city for bangles, clothing etc, witnessed hundreds of people coming for shopping on June 21, Monday. The Telangana government has completely removed all lockdown restrictions on June 19, following a cabinet meeting. The government cited the decline in COVID-19 cases as the reason for their decision, and asked the shops, offices and establishments to ensure COVID-19 norms are followed.

“This was not the situation earlier when the lockdown restrictions were in place from 5 pm to 6 am. Only since yesterday, the place has been crowded,” said Anil Kashetty, a policeman attached to the Charminar Police Station. Telangana was under a partial lockdown from May 12, which eased on June 10, allowing people to continue their activities until 5 pm.

Another shopkeeper selling unani medicines in Lad Bazar said, “Certainly, the streets and roads are more crowded than what they used to be earlier.”

Along with the markets being crowded, many people are also touring Charminar. According to Bhanu Prakash Sharma, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India, on June 20, Sunday, nearly 2,000 people visited Charminar. “This is however a small number compared to what we used to witness earlier,” Bhanu Prakash said.

The Telangana ‘unlock’ Government Order issued on June 19 read, “Keeping in view, the decrease in number of corona cases and low positivity percentage in the State of Telangana, it has been decided to allow all the activities that were permitted prior to the introduction of lockdown in the State in supersession of all earlier orders related to lockdown, with immediate effect.”

Warning of a penalty if the COVID-19 protocols were violated, the GO said, “Wearing of face masks shall be compulsory in public places, in work places and in means of transport. Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as well as other applicable laws.” A penalty of Rs 1000 would be imposed on those not wearing a mask in public places, the government said.

Some shopkeepers still wary:

While most shopkeepers are happy about the restrictions being lifted, Mohammad Alam, a fruit seller at the Erragadda fruit market complains about it. “Earlier, people stepped out for limited hours and we witnessed record business. We even earned Rs 20,000 in one day at one point. Other days we hardly earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. Now people are getting what they want near their homes so they are not visiting us,” he laments.

At the Q Hub Drive-in, at Nanakramguda, Asif was cleaning the dust off his tea stall after a month of lockdown, “I will open on Monday,” said the tea seller, “I get customers mostly when they drop by the drive-in. When most people are not stepping out, it makes no sense to keep the shop open,”.

The restaurant owner of SAM - Snacks And More said they have been open for five days but with limited items on the menu, “We expect more people to drop by in a few days time and will then expand the menu accordingly,” he adds.