Sennheiser HD450BT, HD350BT wireless headphones launched in India

Sennheiser had launched similar headphones in 2017 in the Indian market and today’s launches can be considered their successors.

Atom Tech Shorts

Its launch time again and this time it is Sennheiser with its wireless headphones in the Indian market. The models released by the German company are HD450BT and HD350BT.

On the face of it there may not be any visible difference between the two models but the higher version, the HD450BT, comes with active noise cancellation as well as a larger 600mAh battery. The other model, the HD350BT has a 300mAh battery with no active noise cancellation feature. Active noise cancellation means that when you are in a noisy zone, a train or outdoors where several external noise could disrupt your listening experience, this feature eliminates these offering you clean and clear audio. Whether you are on a voice call or listening to music, this feature is very useful. Some of the common features include Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and AAC, aptX, aptX Low Latency Bluetooth codecs support.

If you are pairing the Sennheiser wireless headphones with your smartphone, you can download and install the Sennheiser Smart Control app on your device and control most functions on the headphones through the app. Even the voice assistant support is available to change a track or to adjust the volume etc. There are also physical buttons on the headsets to help you control different features.

Sennheiser had launched similar headphones in 2017 in the Indian market and today’s launches can be considered their successors.

Now, coming to the pricing, the Sennheiser HD350BT will be sold in India at ₹7,490 and the HD450BT at ₹14,990.

Having launched the devices online, the company has started selling the product both online and offline. You should be able to order them through the major e-commerce platforms or from popular electronics stores.