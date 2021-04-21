Senior TN advocate S Prabhakaran elected as Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India

Prabhakaran was elected unopposed since there was no other nomination for the post.

A senior advocate from Tamil Nadu S Prabhakaran was elected unopposed as the Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India on Tuesday. The advocate was elected unopposed since no other members filed nominations till the deadline on Tuesday. Prabhakaran represented the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at BCI.

In an official declaration, Suresh Chandra Shrimali, the returning officer said, as there were no other nominations filed for the post, there is no need to proceed with the election procedure any further. S Prabakaran was elected unopposed for the post of vice-chairman Bar Council of India, he declared.

Prabhakar will serve his tenure of one year, as per the BCI rules. He succeeded SA Deshmukh, who resigned his post. The senior lawyer Prabhakar has also served as President of Madras High Court Advocates Association three times and is also presently heading Tamil Nadu Advocate Association, said a report in ToI.

In March 2016, the Madras High Court designated 12 lawyers including S Prabhakaran of the court with senior advocateship after three years. These 12 lawyers were selected following norms to designate the lawyers were implemented in 2013. The previous legislation permitted the lawyers to nominate themselves for the post and receive the support of two-third of judges to give them the status. However, as per the new norms only invited lawyers with at least Rs 7 lakh income tax returns for three previous financial years among others were eligible.

The senior lawyer also ran into a controversy in 2018. The Advocate General Vijay Narayan wrote to the Bar Council of India accusing senior counsel S Prabakaran of attempting to thwart efforts to conduct free and fair elections to Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He also suggested the BCI to decide on appointing a retired Madras HC judge in consultation with Chief Justice to oversee the process of selection, said a report from The Hindu.