Senior official in Delhi Women and Child Dev dept booked for sexually assaulting minor

The survivor, a 16-year-old, told the police that the senior official from the Delhi governmentâ€™s Women and Child Development department raped her several times. No arrest has been made yet.

A senior official in Delhi governmentâ€™s Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually assaulting his friendâ€™s 16-year-old daughter for several months and impregnating her. According to the Indian Express, the girl is a Class 12 student from north Delhi. The girl told the police that she was sexually assaulted several times between 2020 and 2021, and that the accused personâ€™s wife had terminated the pregnancy by giving her pills for abortion. No arrests have been made yet.

The Delhi police have filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the officer and his wife. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Burari police on August 13 as well.

According to the police, the girlâ€™s family and the accused met three years ago. The girlâ€™s father had passed away in 2020 and the accused officer offered to take in the girl and care for her. Her mother agreed since their families were friends. The official lives with his wife and son in north Delhi. Reports said that the survivor was with the accused personâ€™s family from October 2020 and returned home in January 2021.

A senior police official told the Indian Express that the girl was sexually assaulted for four months and she became pregnant in 2021. He said the accused learnt about this and told his wife, who then gave the girl pills to terminate her pregnancy.

The Times of India reported that the girl had suffered an anxiety attack in August 2023 and her mother had admitted her to a hospital. During the counselling session in the hospital, the girl reportedly revealed that she had been sexually assaulted, after which the hospital had informed the Burari police. But no arrest has been effected as yet.