Kamal KhanTedX/Screengrab
news Death Friday, January 14, 2022 - 14:57
TNM Staff

Senior journalist and NDTV’s Lucknow bureau chief Kamal Khan passed away on Friday, January 14. He was 61. In a statement, NDTV said that Kamal Khan suffered a massive heart attack on Friday morning while he was at his Lucknow residence. “He will be remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity, and the way in which he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity,” wrote NDTV.

His last appearance on the television news channel was merely hours ago before his death — where he spoke about the series of exits from the BJP ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. “As a news anchor Kamal was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance, a draw in its own right. Most of all, he was a wonderful and generous human being who had only kind words and boundless time for anyone who met him,” NDTV added. 

Kamal Khan, who was an Executive Editor at NDTV, was honoured with Ramnath Goenka awayed and also received the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award from the President of India, Hindustan Times reports. Many journalists based in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh shared how Kamal Khan was instrumental in guiding them and how he always encouraged cub reporters.

NDTV’s Alok Pandey remembered him in a blog post, saying, “In this age of cut-throat, fastest-finger-first journalism, he was an exception, and I am proud to say, one among many NDTV veterans who will not deviate from these principles, by far the best in the business, teachers for all of us of these solid journalism ethics.”

After the news of the veteran journalist’s sudden death, many politicians and journalists from across the industry expressed shock and expressed their condolences. 

