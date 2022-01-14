Senior NDTV journalist Kamal Khan passes away, tributes pour in

‘He will be remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity,’ NDTV wrote in a statement.

news Death

Senior journalist and NDTV’s Lucknow bureau chief Kamal Khan passed away on Friday, January 14. He was 61. In a statement, NDTV said that Kamal Khan suffered a massive heart attack on Friday morning while he was at his Lucknow residence. “He will be remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity, and the way in which he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity,” wrote NDTV.

His last appearance on the television news channel was merely hours ago before his death — where he spoke about the series of exits from the BJP ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. “As a news anchor Kamal was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance, a draw in its own right. Most of all, he was a wonderful and generous human being who had only kind words and boundless time for anyone who met him,” NDTV added.

The Legend, Kamal Khan’s last PTC — for which he was famous for. This one was just yesterday late evening. He is no more. Life is so fickle. RIP pic.twitter.com/Ul28mmf5Wo — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) January 14, 2022

Kamal Khan, who was an Executive Editor at NDTV, was honoured with Ramnath Goenka awayed and also received the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award from the President of India, Hindustan Times reports. Many journalists based in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh shared how Kamal Khan was instrumental in guiding them and how he always encouraged cub reporters.

NDTV’s Alok Pandey remembered him in a blog post, saying, “In this age of cut-throat, fastest-finger-first journalism, he was an exception, and I am proud to say, one among many NDTV veterans who will not deviate from these principles, by far the best in the business, teachers for all of us of these solid journalism ethics.”

After the news of the veteran journalist’s sudden death, many politicians and journalists from across the industry expressed shock and expressed their condolences.

An irreplaceable loss for the NDTV family,an institution of UP journalism,Kamal Khan died today.Kamal’s reportage stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity & most of all the poetic language with which he delivered hard truths.Deepest condolences to his wife Ruchi & loved ones pic.twitter.com/4GqZ2KlIEA — sonia singh (@soniandtv) January 14, 2022

A superb reporter and an even better human being. Helped anyone who asked - and many who didn’t. Forever in our hearts. Kamal Khan pic.twitter.com/GX5PNfsDqe — Suparna Singh (@Suparna_Singh) January 14, 2022

We once had this joke in Lucknow that people can hear to Kamal Khan’s PTCs on big issues and write their newspaper stories. Even this last piece, if you hear fully — insightful and detailed take on the political exodus. No drama, full logic — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) January 14, 2022

I am shocked to hear about demise of veteran and illustrious journalist and a great human being Kamal Khan Sahab. His demise is an irreparable loss to the journalism world. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this pain. RIP.. pic.twitter.com/0N7PJpbSpm — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) January 14, 2022

We belong to him, & to him we return.



The passing away of senior journalist Sh Kamal Khan Ji is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, admirers & colleagues.

May God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/Ttwlwg5IiM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Kamal Khan Ji. Had many opportunities of conversing with him while playing matches for Uttar Pradesh. He was a brilliant reporter & a great human being. May he rest in peace. My condolences to the family. #omshanti — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 14, 2022

Shocked to hear about the untimely passing away of my friend and former colleague #KamalKhan.

Not only was he a superb journalist - but he was also a fine, gentle human being - always ready to help with a smile. January 14, 2022

I got my first tour of #Lucknow with @kamalkhan_NDTV and Ruchi after a long day of chasing politicians and being mobbed by their supporters when @BDUTT and I were newbies in television reporting.#KamalKhan's warmth, grace and generosity was legendary. #RIP you will be missed — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) January 14, 2022

Terribly sad news to report this morning. Kamal Khan, NDTV’s fine reporter from Lucknow and a dear dear friend passed away this morning. I will miss you dearly my friend and our long chats. Lots of memories! Devastated. Om shanti pic.twitter.com/TAnFbuwqf4 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 14, 2022