Senior leaders Duraimurugan, TR Baalu to be elected to key DMK posts

The DMKâ€™s General Council meeting will be held on September 9 at 10 am through video conferencing.

Senior DMK leaders S Duraimurugan and TR Baalu are all set to be elected to key posts in the party on September 9, at their annual general council meeting. For the first time since its inception, the DMK will conduct the general council meeting online and the primary agenda for this yearâ€™s meeting is to elect the treasurer and general secretary of the party.

The erstwhile treasurer of DMK S Duraimurugan is contesting for the post of General Secretary, following the death of senior leader K Anbazhagan on March 7, 2020. Former Union Minister TR Baalu will contest for the post of the treasurer. The last date to file the nomination papers for these two posts ended on Thursday and both the contestants handed over their nomination papers to the partyâ€™s Organising Secretary RS Bharathi at the DMK Headquarters â€˜Arivalayamâ€™ in Chennai. It is likely that both the leaders will be elected unopposed.

Duraimurugan resigned from the post of treasurer in March 2020 to contest for the general secretary post. However, the general council meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and DMK President MK Stalin had said that his resignation will be kept on hold till the general council meeting. Duraimurugan was the only candidate expected to contest for the general secretary post while other senior DMK leaders like Jagathratchagan and EV Velu were expected to contest for the post of treasurer. With Jagathratchagan and EV Velu deciding against contesting, TR Baalu is also expected to be elected as DMKâ€™s new treasurer unopposed.

DMKâ€™s General Council meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am on September 9 where these two leaders will be elected. It is also expected that the party will be discussing key roles for the functionaries ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 but was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.