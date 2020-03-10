Senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation from Congress

On Tuesday, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving rise to speculation that he could be joining the BJP.

Senior leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiradiya Scindia has tendered his resignation from the Congress party. In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi dated March 9, Scindia wrote that it was time for him “to move on”.

Here is the text of his letter:

“Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.

While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.

To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start.

I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation.”

This comes amid speculation that the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh may fall. Twenty MLAs loyal to Scindia went to Bengaluru on Monday and according to sources, they are ready to hand in their resignations via fax to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Scindia had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, who then accompanied the former Congress leader to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, giving rise to speculation that Scindia could be joining the BJP.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is only 15 months old.

Scindia has been upset with the Congress leadership for sidelining him, and had in July last year resigned as the general secretary of the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress party claimed that it has expelled Scindia. "Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," a release from Congress said.