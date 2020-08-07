Senior journalist M Gunasekaran joins Sun News

Senior journalist M Gunasekaran who resigned from an editorial role in News 18 last week, has announced that he will be joining Sun News, a channel run by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Network. In a post announcing this shift on social media, Gunasekaran thanked viewers and acquaintances who lent their support following his resignation.

His post on Facebook read -

"I am delighted to inform you that I will be assuming the role of Editor-in Chief at one of the powerful media platforms- Sun News. While I reiterate my commitment to the core values and cardinal principles of journalism, I was moved by the overwhelming support. The support came from different quartersâ€”students, teachers, professionals, political leaders, film and literary personalities, bureaucrats, lawyers, and of course from my fellow journalists. I knew that Tamil Nadu is a unique state but the spontaneous support extended by the people helped me understand this uniqueness emotionally too. At a deeper level, I consider the support I received from people as a collective approval for journalism that stands by the people, and for being their voice in the public sphere. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who stood by me. I thank the Sun Network and its chairman Mr Kalanithi Maran, who always values professionalism, for the opportunity. I will continue my efforts to sustain and promote public interest journalism of high quality with professionalism.

On July 31, he resigned from News 18 Tamil Nadu, after controversy over a letter written by Youtuber Maridhas to the News 18 management in New Delhi. He alleged in that letter that several journalists in the Tamil channel including Gunasekaran were direct or indirect supporters of Dravida Kazhagam (DK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He also alleged that they adopted anti-Hindu stance.

Gunasekaran however denied this and when the news channel went to court alleging defamation, the Youtuber was directed to remove all videos he had uploaded against News 18 Tamil.