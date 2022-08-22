Senior journalist & CM Bommai's media co-ordinator Gurulingaswamy Holimath dies

According to his family, 46-year-old Gurulingaswamy Holimath complained of chest pain while working out at a gym and collapsed, following which he was declared dead.

news Death

Gurulingaswamy Holimath, the media coordinator of the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government and a senior journalist, passed away on Monday, August 22. The 46-year-old was working out at a gym when he collapsed. According to his family, Holimath complained of severe chest pain before he collapsed, and that the cause of his death was probably a cardiac arrest. A family member was quoted by The Hindu as saying that after Holimath collapsed at the gym, he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru’s Nagarbhavi, however, he was declared brought dead.

Holimath was a senior journalist, and he began his career in journalism with the daily Kannada Prabha. He also worked for various news organisations both in Hubballi and Bengaluru. Holimath was also associated with Vijaya Karnataka and news channels including TV5 and ETV. He had been working with Basavaraj Bommai since his days as the Karnataka Home Minister, during BS Yediyurappa’s reign. His last rites will be conducted at Ramdurg in Belagavi district at 10 am on Tuesday, August 23. The 46-year-old journalist is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Many politicians condoled Gurulingaswamy Holimath’s death. In a series of social media posts, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed expressed his grief, saying, “I am shocked to learn about the untimely demise of my dear young friend Mr Gurulingaswamy Holimath, who was associated with me for several years and was my media coordinator. An efficient and active journalist, he achieved many things at a young age and aspired to achieve more. I pray that God rests his soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain.”