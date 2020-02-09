Senior Flipkart execs continue to exit company, it looks to fill roles internally

Hiring has been extremely slow, or has been completely halted in companies like Flipkart.

Atom E-Commerce

A lot of senior executives at e-commerce giant Flipkart are leaving the company to try their luck elsewhere. It has also been reported that the company is not keen on replacing them through fresh recruitments and is trying to find suitable talent internally, reported the Economic Times.

In the last six months alone, Nishant Verman and Anurag Verma, vice-president and senior director respectively have quit. Kirti Varun Avasarala, Vikash Jalan and Samrat Dogra, all of whom were directors, are also no longer with Flipkart. Myntra, the fashion brand owned by Flipkart is another arm where there have been resignations. Senior Vice-President Bindu Mendoza is one of the notable ones to leave Myntra recently.

Reports say after December 2019, there have been hardly any new recruitments at Flipkart. As mentioned, the current is looking to fill these roles internally.

Interestingly, HR firms dealing with many of these companies claim that not just Flipkart but many other such companies have either halted hiring or going quite slow on them. It is not an entirely new phenomenon either.

Things could have possibly changed when the company’s ownership changed hands from the Bansals to a mammoth organization like Walmart. One of the reasons being sighted by some observers is that there has been a slowdown seen in the funding of startups and this may be reflected in many startups holding back on recruitments.

“The top talent in the big ecommerce companies is willing to explore options in upcoming new startups. This is primarily as a younger company offers more room for growth,” BTI Consultants managing director James Agrawal told ET.