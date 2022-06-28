Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Minister T Sivadasa Menon dies at 90

The former Kerala Finance Minister passed away while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

news Death

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 90. He passed away at 11.30 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, they said. Sivadasa Menon is survived by two daughters. His cremation will be held on Wednesday at Manjeri.

Starting his career as a high school teacher in Mannarkkad, Menon entered politics by organising teachers' unions. After holding important positions in this field, Menon rose to become a prominent leader of the CPI(M). He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987, 1991 and in 1996 as a CPI(M) candidate from the Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district.

Sivadasa Menon served as Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by EK Nayanar from 1987 to 1991. Later, Menon served as the Minister for Finance in the Nayanar ministry for five years from 1996 to 2001. He also held various positions in the CPI(M) including as a member of its state secretariat. Known for his soft behaviour, Menon was always approached by junior legislators for advice.