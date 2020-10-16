Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for coronavirus

The 71-year-old Congress leader asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he has quarantined himself at home. The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19. While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.