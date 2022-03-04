Senior advocate Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi sent a two-line resignation letter to the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

Senior advocate Aman Lekhi on Friday, March 4, resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India. In a two-line letter addressed to the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Aman Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General at the Supreme Court with immediate effect.

Lekhi has not given any specific reason for his resignation. He was appointed to the post of Additional Solicitor General in March 2018 and then was re-appointed on July 1, 2020, for a period of three years till June 30, 2023.

He has appeared in various important criminal matters in the Supreme Court as well as in various high courts, including coal block allocation scam and 2G spectrum allocation scam. Most recently, he represented the Union government in the MediaOne TV channel ban case, and the 2020 Delhi riots cases. He had also been representing the National Investigation Agency in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. Lekhi has also appeared for Tamil Nadu politician TTV Dhinakaran in 2017, for his bail petition in the two-leaves election symbol case. In 2017, Lekhi had also appeared for former journalist Tarun Tejpal asking the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court for a stay on the trial in the rape case against him.

Aman Lekhi is a Political Science graduate from the University of Delhi and got his law degree from Campus Law Centre under the University of Delhi. Aman Lekhiâ€™s wife Meenakshi Lekhi is a lawyer and a BJP MP.

