Selveraghavan's ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ and ‘Pudhupettai’ re-released across TN

Selveraghavan's ‘Pudhupettai,’ which stars Dhanush in the lead, has earned cult status among youngsters.

Selveraghavan's directorial films Aayirathil Oruvan and Pudhupettai were re-released across theatres in Tamil Nadu on December 31. Actor Karthi thanked fans for the overwhelming response received for their movie Ayirathil Oruvan. In the video posted by actor Karthi, he was all praise for the songs in it.

One of the landmark films in Dhanush–Selvaraghavan’s career will be Pudhupettai, which was released in 2006. Since then, the fans of both the star as well as the director have been waiting for a sequel to it. One of Selvaraghavan’s noted works starring Dhanush, the film has earned cult status, especially among youngsters, despite negative reviews and a poor response.

Set in North Chennai, ‘Pudhupettai’ is a coming-of-age gangster film that chronicles the life of a gangster Kokki Kumar (Dhanush). The film also depicted how political parties employ 'goondaism' to gain mileage for their politics. Even after all these years, ‘Pudhupettai’ is still remembered by many for Dhanush’s stellar performance. Over the last couple of years, Selvaraghava, on several occasions, has hinted that Pudhupettai 2 is in the offing.

Karthi-starrer Ayirathil Oruvan remains to be one of Selvaraghavan’s underrated films in his repertoire. Touted to be a fantasy adventure film that talked about the Chola kingdom. Set in modern-day Thailand, the film has achieved a cult status over the years.

Meanwhile, director Selvaraghavan will be making his acting debut as a lead in Saani Kaayidham, which will also star Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Tipped to be a crime-thriller, the first look poster released recently shows Keerthy and Selvaraghavan seated in a squatting position and they look completely battered and bruised. The film, being directed by Arun Matheswaran, will see Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime.

Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, is also set to reunite with his brother Dhanush. To be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sharing his joy on the reunion Dhanush took to his social media to tweet, "Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him (sic)."

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have worked together in several memorable films, including 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai. Recently, they worked together in Suriya’s NGK which turned out to be a box-office dud. Notably, this is the eighth time the director is joining hands with Yuvan.