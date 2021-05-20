â€˜Selection of cabinet upto state committeeâ€™, says Sitaram Yechury on KK Shailaja

Putting an end to speculations that the central leadership of the CPI(M) is unhappy about the Kerala party unitâ€™s decision to drop outgoing Health Minister KK Shailaja from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s new cabinet, General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday denies such reports. "In the seven elections that we won in Bengal, the central leadership had no role in selecting cabinet ministers. It's the job of the respective state committees and here too that has happened," said Yechury in Thiruvananthapuram. Yechury arrived in the state capital to take part in the swearing in ceremony of Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, who had a massive victory by consecutively coming to power in the state.

The CPI(M)â€™s decision to exclude KK Shailaja, the Minister who won global accolades for successfully fighting Nipah virus outbreak and phase one of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the new cabinet led by Pinarayi Vijayan, had come as a shocker for many, even for those inside the party. There were earlier reports that CPI(M)â€™s central leadership had expressed displeasure over the decision to drop Shailaja, citing public backlash.

Scores of people including those from Malayalam film industry and social activists, had come out criticising the CPI(M). However, the CPI(M) reiterated that there will be no change in the decision as all the cabinet members, except Pinarayi Vijayan, are fresh faces.

Sitaram Yechury said that the media and others turned critical when the party decided to drop senior legislators.

Meanwhile, Yechury thanked the people of Kerala for electing the LDF government back to power.

"I take this opportunity to salute the people of Kerala for this historic moment and during my election campaign I had said that the people will get an opportunity to become part of history and it has happened," added Yechury.

"The party has decided to bring in youth because 70 per cent of the population are below age 40," said Yechury.

