Seer found dead in Karnatakaâ€™s Ramanagara, suicide note alleges harassment

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head of the Math in Kempupura of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara allegedly died by suicide on October 24.

news Death

The seer of Karnatakaâ€™s Kunchagal Bande math in Ramanagara, died allegedly by suicide on October 24, Monday morning. Police have found a couple of pages of a purported suicide note by the seer in which he is said to have blamed some people of harassing and blackmailing him. Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head of the Math in Kempupura of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara, which has a history of more than 400 years, was found dead inside the puja house at the math's premises.

The seer, who had taken over the reins of the math in 1997, had celebrated the silver jubilee as the chief priest, a few months ago. According to sources, alarmed at the puja house door remaining shut till six in the morning, which was unusual as the seer used to be awake by 4 am for puja and kept the doors open, and him not responding to knocks or phone calls, the math's staff checked from the rear and found him dead. They subsequently informed the police.

Police said they have registered a case of abetment to suicide and an investigation is on. According to police sources, a couple of pages of a suicide note was found in which he accused some people of harassing and blackmailing him through character assassination and even named them.

Police, however, refused to divulge details and names citing that the investigations are on. Officials said they will be questioning those named and those who were in close contact with the seer at the math and over the phone. The seer's last rites were performed on Monday evening, after completing due procedures and post-mortem.

In December last year, the head of Chilume Math, Basavalinga Swamy, was also found dead.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726