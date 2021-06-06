Seeman asks Amazon to ban ‘Family Man’ 2, threatens boycott of Amazon services

Seeman has written to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, alleging that the series, which started airing on Friday, depicts Tamils in a “vulgar” fashion.

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) leader Seeman has reiterated the demand for a ban on the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man Season 2, failing which he warned of a boycott of all Amazon services. Seeman also urged the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday to intervene and ban the web series. Season 2 of the web series started airing on the OTT platform on Friday, June 4.

In a letter to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, that he put out on Twitter, Seeman requested Amazon to “stop streaming The Family Man 2 web series, which misrepresents Thamizhs and distorts the valorous Eezham liberation struggle of Thamizhs”. He went on to add: “If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions, we Thamizhs across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign worldwide to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video”.

Saying that he was shocked to see the “vulgar depiction of Thamizhs in the web series in concern, whose valorous Thamizh Eezham freedom struggle has been portrayed cheaply, intending to tarnish Thamizhs’ image”, Seeman alleged that the web series sounds like “the voice of the Sinhala government”.

The Tamil Nadu government too had written to the Union government on May 24 urging a ban on the web series, stating that it “depicted the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner”. Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj had written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, saying that “if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the state”.

Seeman, who has been campaigning for the ban on The Family Man Season 2 since its trailer released, alleged that the series has been made “as an attempt to humiliate and hurt the sentiments of the 12-crore Thamizh nationals who could not able to recover from the massive structural genocide of this century” (sic). He added in his letter that 11 years since the “mass Thamizh genocide took place when no international trial over the war crimes or referendum was held”, Tamils are constantly attempting waging legal battles, speaking at UN Council meetings and engaging in mobilising the community around the globe to make the international community realise the injustice done.

Alleging that the series shows LTTE leader Prabhakaran in “negative light”, Seeman writes that the web series “unleashes planned slanders on the national races and the people of this land, through falsification and continuing to distort the historical facts”.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season while Samantha Akkineni has also been roped in for a pivotal role. This marks Samantha’s debut in a web series. Several Tamil actors including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal also play important roles in the web series.