Seeking divine intervention to find brides, Mandya bachelors to embark on walkathonÂ

According to reports, the walkathon is designed to support the â€˜unmarried men and relieve their mental stress.â€™

In the search for a partner, hundreds of bachelors aged 30 and above from the Old Mysore region are embarking on a three-day walkathon to the Male Mahadeshwara Hills shrine in Chamarajanagar district. The Brahmacharigala Padayatra (Bachelorsâ€™ Walkathon), which is set to begin on February 23 from Maddur's KM Doddi in Mandya taluk, is designed to support the â€˜unmarried men and relieve their mental stress.â€™

According to Times of India, the walkathon is being organised by the bachelors themselves and is open to unmarried men from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and Shivamogga districts. The organisers will provide food and accommodation during the journey, and there is no registration fee. Farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram told ToI that a woman-centric society is needed to address this challenge.

Mandya district, located 40 km from Mysuru, is predominantly an agricultural area with a population consisting mainly of farmers and field workers.