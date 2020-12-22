See if Ilaiyaraaja can visit LV Prasad studios for one day: Madras HC on row

Meanwhile, Prasad Studios in its response said that it would not allow the composer into its premises if he came in with an intent of composing music.

news Controversy

The tiff between legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and the current owners of LV Prasad studios in Chennai continues to play out even as the Madras High Court tried to intervene with an amicable resolution. The Madras High Court on Monday advised Ilaiyaraaja not to press a civil suit if the owners of the property allowed him to visit the premises for a day. Justice NS Sathish Kumar has asked senior counsel PS Raman to get Ilaiyaraajaâ€™s instructions in this regard by Tuesday.

The court also directed LV Prasadâ€™s counsel PH Arvindh Pandian and advocate Abdul Saleem to persuade their clients to allow the composer a dayâ€™s time to visit the recording theatre and allow him to take away all his belongings.

Meanwhile, Prasad Studios in its response said that it would not allow the composer into its premises if he came in with an intent of composing music. The award-winning music composer has been using the recording studio at LV Prasad for over 35 years, based on an oral understanding between him and LV Prasad, the founder. The issue is now between Ilaiyaraaja and LV Prasadâ€™s legal heirs Ramesh Prasad and Sai Prasad.

On Monday, the court had said that on a mutually agreeable date, the composer, an Advocate Commissioner and counsel from both sides could be present at the studio so as to take an inventory of musical instruments belonging to the composer.

Ilaiyaraaja had moved the Madras HC seeking a direction to allow him to access the recording studio, in the presence of an Advocate Commissioner if required, for at least a day. In a note, Ilaiyaraaja had clarified that he was not seeking title or permanent procession of the studio but was only looking for justice on illegal dispossession and unlawful entry into his personal chamber without prior notice.

"Shri. Ilaiyaraaja is not appreciative of the way the matter has been perceived as he has never sought and will never seek the ownership of the Recording Theatre at #PrasadStudios" states the clarification issued by #Isaignani #Ilayaraaja's representative@idiamondbabu pic.twitter.com/lSCIt6R5UX â€” RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 19, 2020

The music composer also sought Rs 50 lakh for mental agony stating that the owners forcibly evicted him. The music director also filed a complaint with Chennai Commissioner of Police against the owners of the studio alleging that they damaged his belongings and sold them in the black market during the lockdown.