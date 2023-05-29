Security tightened in Manipur ahead of Amit Shah's three-day visit

The curfew, which was imposed after the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3 in Manipurâ€™s 11 hill districts, continues to remain on Monday.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Manipur on the evening of Monday, May 29, security has been further tightened in the state recently hit by violence. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and other top officials reviewed the security situation.

Except for some minor incidents, there were no major incidents of violence reported in the 11 hill districts. The curfew, which was imposed after the ethnic violence first broke out on May 3 in these districts, continues to remain on Monday, including in Imphal East and Imphal West.

A top state government official said that Shah is expected to hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the prevailing situation, speak with all stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and finalise strategies to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

Army, Central Para-Military, Manipur Police commando, Rapid Action Force of Manipur police personnel continued combing operations in the Imphal valley and surrounding districts, the official said.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising around 10,000 troopers, had to be deployed to curb the ethnic violence and bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, Nityanand Rai, who has been camping in Manipur since May 25, visited some districts and held a series of meetings with various CSOs, influential community leaders and common people belonging to different communities. He told the media in Imphal that the recent unrest would affect the development and welfare activities in the state.

He said all grievances, demands, problems and issues would be resolved through talks and peaceful process and people of different communities must have faith in the government and shun all forms of violence.

Defence sources said that responding to specific information about the presence of some armed miscreants venturing with the intention to carry out attack on the security forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East District, Army mobilised columns on Sunday night to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the area.

An MVCP noticed a suspicious passenger car approaching with four passengers in it on Sunday night. On being challenged, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee, but they were apprehended. This timely act by the troops on ground could save occurrence of a major untoward incident in the area, a defence PRP said.

An INSAS Rifle with magazine, 60 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, a Chinese hand grenade and one detonator were also recovered. The miscreants were later handed over to Manipur Police.

Widespread ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives and injured more than 300 others, broke out in Manipur's 11 of the 16 districts after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) category status.

The ethnic violence was preceded by agitations and tension over the government's eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve and protected forest lands.

