The victim, Surender, was rushed to a private hospital by bank officials after Sardar Khan opened fire, and is now out of danger.

In a shocking incident, a guard at SBI bank’s Gunfoundry branch in Hyderabad opened fire at an outsourced employee at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, July 14. The incident left bank employees and customers shell-shocked. Three rounds were fired by the security guard, who was later identified as Sardar Khan, on Surender, the outsourced employee. According to the police, the guard later admitted that he fired the rounds in a fit of rage.

Speaking to TNM, K Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Abids Division of Hyderabad police said, “According to preliminary investigation, we understand that for the last six to seven years, Surender had been taunting the security guard in a ‘fun’ way. The guard has told us that he suddenly got emotional and fired the rounds in a fit of rage. A total of three rounds were fired by the guard. Surender was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderguda. We are investigating the rest of the details.”

“We reached the spot as soon as we heard about the incident. We are not sure how many rounds hit Surender out of the three that were fired by the guard. We are investigating the motive behind the issue and we are checking the gun license as part of the investigation,” the ACP added.

In videos that soon surfaced, a bleeding Surender was seen accompanied by bank officials outside the building as people gathered to see what had transpired. He was later put into one of the bank’s cars and taken to a private hospital. According to the police, he is out of danger.

Meanwhile, Sardar Khan was detained by the police immediately, and was seen being interrogated inside the bank’s premises in the video that surfaced. A case has been booked against him for attempt to murder and other relevant section of Indian Penal Code. He has been detained and an investigation is underway.



