Security breach at PM's Karnataka roadshow, boy runs towards PM with garland

PM Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at the crowd lined up on either side of the road when the incident happened.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

A security breach was reported from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Hubballi in Karnataka on Thursday, January 12. A boy broke through a barricade and rushed towards PM Modi’s car with a garland in his hand. PM Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and waving at the crowd lined up on either side of the road when the incident happened. He was heading for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport, to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

The visuals show that even as the boy came forward, PM Modi extended his hand to take the garland. However, the boy was held back and taken away by the security officials. The local police detained the person and sources say he was questioned at the police station.

Meanwhile, Hubballi Police Commissioner Raman Gupta has said that the crowd that was allowed to take part in the rally was sanitised and everyone was frisked before they were let in. PM Modi was in Karnataka to inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“There was no such breach in the prime minister's security cover. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi at his roadshow. We are gathering more information about the person,” news agency ANI quoted Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi‑Dharwad, as saying.