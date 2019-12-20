Security beefed up at TN Secretariat after hoax bomb threats to CM, Dy CM

Crime

While one caller claimed that he had placed a bomb in the Secretariat in protest against the government's support for CAA, another threatened to function as a human bomb.

A sanitation exercise was carried out in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Thursday and security increased after a hoax bomb threat was made. A bomb disposal squad was deployed in the building and sniffer dogs brought in before it was determined to be a prank call.

According to Times of India, the call was received by the police control room from an individual who didn't reveal his identity. The caller reportedly said that explosives were placed at the Secretariat and residences of senior officials, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam. The reason given was the government's support to the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament.

The call was traced to a man in Coimbatore and he is currently being questioned.

Meanwhile, a 47-year old woman was also detained on Thursday for allegedly threatening that she will function as a human bomb when the chief minister and deputy chief minister visit the city, police said.

The Police Control Room in Chennai received a call that they traced to Chettipalayam in Coimbatore.

The woman was identified as Shakuntala, who was a senior functionary in the AIADMK for seven years from 1990.

She was detained and further interrogation is on, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)