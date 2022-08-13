Security beefed up at Bengaluruâ€™s Eidgah Maidan ahead of I-Day flag hoisting

The Bengaluru police conducted a flag march at the grounds on Friday.

Security at the Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluruâ€™s Chamarajpet has been tightened ahead of Independence Day. On Friday, August 12, Bengaluru Police also held a flag march and increased the number of police personnel deployed at the grounds. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan visited the grounds on Saturday to inspect the preparations for flag hoisting. The ground has been in the eye of a controversy over who the land belongs to.

Hindu groups have been asking for permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the grounds.

Police increased security after several groups sought permission to hoist the national flag on Independence Day at the grounds. The local MLA and Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan had also said that he will be hoisting the Indian flag but will protest against any permission for any religious festivals to be celebrated.

The Bengaluru Police have issued permission for hoisting of the national flag. Since several groups have sought to do so, the police have said that only the state government representatives can hoist the flags and all other groups can take part in the programme. The Revenue Department has issued an order that permits the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North to hoist the flag.

Meanwhile, the ambiguity over who owns the 2.5 acres of land continues. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says that the land belongs to the Revenue Department, a claim that is being contested by the Waqf Board. Both agencies come under the state government. The Waqf Board plans to challenge the BBMPâ€™s claim in court.

After the statement by BBMP officials, Hindu groups sought the demolition of the Qibla Wall at the grounds. The police have taken suo motu cognizance of statements made and have booked the president of the Vishwa Sanatan Parishad, Bhaskaran.