Secure checkposts, stringent lockdowns: What K’taka districts without COVID-19 cases are doing

Many of these districts have formed village-level committees to ensure that restrictions are imposed and awareness is created to prevent the spread of the virus.

As the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 rises in Karnataka and rest of the country, some district administrations are on an overdrive to ensure there are no positive cases in their districts.

As of Wednesday, 12 districts in Karnataka— Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal, Haveri, Koppal, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara— have no cases.

Among them Raichur, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara are border states. While Raichur and Yadgir share their border with Telangana, Vijayapura opens to Maharashtra and Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara shares a border with Tamil Nadu.

Top district officials TNM spoke to said that they were ‘working on war-footing to ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures are being followed’ ever since Chief MInister BS Yediyurappa ordered a partial statewide lockdown on March 14.

Speaking with TNM, YS Patil, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Vijayapura said, “Basically, before the nationwide lockdown, we had already started working on the Chief Minister’s lockdown orders as issued on March 13. So we enforced protocols under the District Disaster Management Authority and formed guidelines with respect to what should be allowed and what should not be done. Secondly, we took measures to create awareness both at the village-level and within cities through camps. Further directions were given to quarantine those who came back from foreign countries. We identified around 42,000 people who came from outside the district, be it other districts within or outside the state. We quarantined all of them. That is the major difference between other districts.”

The DC added, “To ensure all of this, we made village-level committees where gram panchayat presidents, village accountants, beat police staff, ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers and anganwadi workers were made members. These committees were tasked with visiting these people and ensuring that quarantine procedures were followed. This was important as many in the district regularly work or travel back from Maharashtra. We have strictly sealed all 26 border checkposts and there are police, health and revenue officials guarding each of them.”

He further said that when groups of people came back together, including families, the district administration ensured temporary arrangements for people to stay outside villages. He said block level officers were ensuring that those in need of financial assistance were provided with food essentials with support from charitable organisations.

Similarly, Chikkamagaluru district officials said that they had complied with the lockdown and not allowed any non-residents or non-essential services.

“We have quarantined 272 people who had come from outside the district since March 14 and we are ensuring that there is adequate supply of three-layer masks and sanitisers. There have been almost no people in transit since mid-March. To ensure that the lockdown is enforced, we have formed 15 committees and established seven checkposts to regulate goods vehicles,” HL Nagaraj, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said.

He added, “Further, all provisional stores have been asked to give time slots to people and all have been told to maintain social distancing. A local police staff has been asked to ensure social distancing is maintained in every beat area.”

Yadgir district officials said that they are following the guidelines issued by state and central government authorities.

“We have set up 15 border checkposts and those are working effectively. Anyone coming from outside the district is being screened. If there are any symptoms, we are taking their samples for testing and putting them in government-run quarantine facilities; otherwise, they are put in home quarantine,” Prakash G Rajput, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said.