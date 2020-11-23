Secunderabad residents lodge series of complaints against lake pollution, PCB responds

Residents living around the Tirumalagiri Lake have been facing adverse effects of the lake’s pollution in the recent past.

news Environment

For the past few years, the diversion of untreated sewage into the Tirumalagiri Lake in Secunderabad has been plaguing the residents of surrounding housing societies. Starting on November 19, 85 residents from Malani Enclave, Indian Airlines colony, Padmanabha Colony and Surya Avenue registered a series of complaints with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) against the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) in the same regard.

According to the residents, the diversion of untreated waste into the lake, sanctioned by the SCB, has caused myriad problems like foul smell and mosquitos. More seriously, during the recent rains, their area was inundated, with upto six feet of water entering people’s homes. “Since the last 20 years our colonies never faced any issue but in the last three years, every year, our colony is getting inundated during the rainy season and our vehicles, furniture, lifts and household articles are getting damaged,” said N Venkata Ramana, a resident from Malani Enclave. He also said that they have not been given any relief compensation during the recent floods.

The residents state that no visits have been made by MLAs, MPs or MLCs; only the CEO of the SCB and officials from the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) visited the area. No inspection reports or property damage assessments were submitted by the officials, either.

Bala Showry, Secretary of Malani Enclave, said that they have to bear the foul smell from the lake throughout the year, and have become victims to a mosquito menace. “Because of untreated sewage letting into Tirumalagiri without any scientific study, rainwater is entering into our houses as the outlets of the lake are being choked with the sewage disposal. We face the foul smell 365 days a year, and the mosquito menace is unbearable,” added Bala Showry.

The people living around the Tirumalagiri Lake were given some respite when their online campaign was acknowledged by the PCB on November 20. The PCB gave a notice to the SCB after inspecting the lake, and has asked the latter to take immediate action to prevent the further pollution of the lake. TNM was unable to get a response from the SCB in the matter.