Secunderabad Cantonment MLA from BRS G Sayanna passes away at 72

The five-time MLA began his political career in the TDP, and joined the BRS in 2015.

news Death

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator G Sayanna, who represented the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, passed away on Sunday, February 19. He was 72 years old. According to reports, Sayanna was suffering from heart and kidney-related ailments and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. BRS leader and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao offered condolences to the MLA’s friends and family. “He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment. May his soul rest in peace,” KTR wrote.

The five-time MLA began his political career in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He won the 2014 Assembly election from Secunderabad Cantonment from the TDP, and joined the BRS in 2015. While he was with the TDP, he was also included in the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in 2015. Due to health-related issues, over the last couple of years, Sayanna’s participation in political activities had reduced. Sayanna is survived by his wife Geetha and three sons.

Telangana Congress chief and MP Revanth Reddy too offered condolences to Sayanna’s family on Twitter. “The untimely death of Cantonment MLA Sayanna, a gentleman who rendered immeasurable services to the people of the city in his long political career, has come as a shock. Praying to god that his soul rests in peace... My deepest condolences to the family members,” Revanth Reddy wrote.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, expressing her condolences through social media stated that “Deeply Saddened over the sudden demise of Cantonment MLA Sayanna garu. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones. Om Shanthi!!”

Read: Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna dies at 39

My wholehearted condolences to the family and friends of BRS MLA Sri @SayannaMLA Garu on his sudden demise



He was a very humble and polite leader who always toiled for the well being of people of Secunderabad Cantonment



May his soul rest in peace — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 19, 2023