In second round of layoffs, Swiggy lets go 350 more employees

These employees too, will receive the severance package that was offered to employees who were laid off in May, which included a minimum of 3-8 months of salary based on tenure.

Atom FoodTech

In its second round of layoffs, food delivery firm Swiggy is letting go 350 employees as part of its ‘final realignment’ exercise. In a statement, Swiggy said that the company began the exercise of realigning resources to create capacity in higher potential areas in May hoping to attain pre-COVID levels in the near term. But the industry, it says, has only recovered to about 50% of its peak until now, leading to the second round of layoffs. In May, it had laid off 1,100 employees.

These employees will also receive the severance package that was offered to employees who were laid off in May, which included a minimum of 3 months to 8 months of salary based on tenure. This also includes an extra month of ex-gratia for every year served in addition to their notice period pay.

Laid off employees will also get extension of accident and term insurance for them and their families till December 2020. The company had also announced in May that impacted employees will be provided with a wellness assistance programme to ensure their physical, emotional/mental and financial well-being and their families, providing unlimited tele/video consultation access to experienced doctors, counsellors and financial advisors till December 31.

The company will also offer learning support for both technical and professional skill development, job placement and counselling services and ownership of their laptop.

Sriharsha Majetty, CEO of Swiggy had said in May that while the standard Employee Stock Option (ESOP) policy has a 1-year cliff and annual vesting, Swiggy will now be extending ESOP vesting to the nearest quarter (including the months of notice period) and waive off the 1-year cliff for those who have not completed one year.

Despite many across the country working from home, order volumes for food delivery firms saw a massive drop amid fears of infection. During this period, Swiggy also forayed into grocery delivery and its on-demand pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie across cities.

“The past few months have reshaped our lives in an unprecedented manner. Our team at Swiggy has risen to the occasion while fulfilling our vision of bringing unparalleled convenience to the lives of consumers,” Swiggy said in a statement.