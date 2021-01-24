Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Karnataka likely to begin from Feb 15

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Karnataka is likely to begin on February 15 with the first phase scheduled to end by February 13. As reported earlier the first phase has been targeted towards frontline workers as done across the country. The second phase will target one crore people over 50 years of age, and those suffering from comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and kidney diseases among others.

However, Dr Rajani Nageshrao, State Deputy Director (Immunisation), said how these beneficiaries will be identified is yet to be determined. “We are still awaiting directions from the Union government,” she told TNM.

Meanwhile, vaccination under the first phase is set to resume across Karnataka on Monday after it was carried out only in Bengaluru on Saturday for reconciliation purposes.

Among 81,519 targeted healthcare warriors across the state, 42,425 took the vaccine, achieving 52% coverage till Friday. Highest coverage was in Chitradurga district (75%), with 806 of the 1,079 registered beneficiaries taking the jab.Lowest coverage was in Koppal district (20%), with only 82 of the 414 beneficiaries taking the shot.

"Since January 16 when the vaccination drive was launched, 1,38,656 COVID-19 warriors received the vaccine till Friday, with 1,36,882 given Covishield and 1,774 Covaxin," the health department said.

Of the 8,47,908 registered healthcare workers across the state, 3,27,201 are in the state-run hospitals and 4,45,389 in private hospitals while the remaining are civic workers.

So far nine Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (SAEFI) were reported in Karnataka till Friday, according to the government. All of these patients were given Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK and manufactured by Serum Institute of India). Two persons were also reported dead after taking the vaccine but the health department has concluded that the death had occured due to reasons unrelated to the jab.