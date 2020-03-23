Sec 144 imposed in Bengaluru till March 31, taxi services barred

Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that private vehicles can exit the city but restrictions will be placed on vehicles entering from outside the city.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Monday stated that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be imposed in the city till March 31. This means that more than 5 people cannot gather at a place.

He also said that the lockdown will be strictly enforced in Bengaluru. Ola and Uber services will be suspended in the city and they will not be allowed to operate despite the earlier government allowing it for essential services. He stated that vehicles coming in and going out of the city will be monitored. The Commissioner clarified that vehicles can go outside Bengaluru but restrictions will be placed on vehicles entering the city and only goods vehicles will be allowed.

"Even though there is no law and order situation, these measures are needed to protect the health of people and to ensure this disease does not spread," Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters.

The Commissioner further said that takeaway will not be allowed from restaurants in the city. However, food delivery services will be functional. Provision stores and kirana stores will remain open.

Some important points

No takeaways, only food deliveries will be allowed.

All flyovers to remain shut in the city.

Essential services to remain open.

Private vehicle movement will be monitored by police.

Ola, Uber, bus, metro and train services shut.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter city without permission.