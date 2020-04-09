COVID-19 patient released from TN hospital still missing, police intensify search

The man, who was prematurely discharged by the government facility on Tuesday night, is yet to be traced.

Seven police teams and dozens of health workers have been combing through Villupuram district in search of a COVID-19 patient who went missing after he was prematurely discharged from a government quarantine facility on Tuesday night. One of his tests had returned negative for COVID-19. Once a patient’s condition improves, they have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before they are discharged. The missing man’s second test was positive.

The 30-year-old man, who hails from Delhi, was known to be positive on Wednesday, when four out of 26 samples tested from Villupuram district returned positive for novel coronavirus.

Speaking to TNM on Thursday, a senior police officer from the district said that the hospital had quarantined 26 persons in a government centre in the district, from where their samples were taken for testing.

“On Wednesday, four samples returned positive, of which we tracked three of them immediately and secured them. The fourth man is yet to be traced. We did not know that the hospital had discharged all of them the previous night,” the officer said.

As of Thursday, Villupuram district has 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

A 51-year-old man who was undergoing treatment for the disease at the Villupuram Government Hospital died on April 4. He had attended an event in Delhi, which has turned out to be the source for a major share of positive cases in Tamil Nadu. The Department for Health and Family Welfare has tested 7,267 samples till Thursday, of which 5,824 samples have returned negative. The results of 485 samples are still under process.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that 50,000 rapid test kits will arrive in Tamil Nadu by Thursday, after which the state will amp up the testing protocol. In the first phase, all family members of those who had attended the Delhi event would be tested. This will be followed by those who came in contact with the attendees. In the third phase, those living in the close vicinity of these people will also be made to submit samples for testing.