Seafood in Udupi, coffee in Kodagu: Karnataka pushes One District One Product scheme

Under the scheme, small businesses involved in the selected products can get government support in seeking loans and gaining training to market their products.

news Food processing

Karnataka is set to make a push for the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme to promote the micro food processing industry in the state. This means one product from each district - bakery in Bengaluru, seafood in Udupi, onions in Bagalkote - will be promoted in the state. The products in every district were chosen on the basis of their prevalence in the district and by considering the scope in the market for them.

In the coastal Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, seafood and marine products were selected, while bakery products were picked in Bengaluru and coffee was picked in Kodagu. The hilly district in Malnad region of Karnataka is known for its coffee production and accounts for 30-40% of the total coffee production in India. It is also nicknamed the â€˜coffee cupâ€™ of India.

In Bengaluru Rural, the product selected for promotion is poultry products. In Chikkamagaluru, spices were earmarked, while pineapples were chosen in Shivamogga district.

Other products included are Kalaburagi (red gram), Mandya (jaggery), Vijayapura (lemon), Haveri (mango), Gadag (Byadagi chillies), Bidar (ginger), Ballari (fig), Mysuru (bananas), and Koppal (guava).

The Central government approved Karnataka's list under the PM - Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. This would help small businesses involved in the selected product to get government support in seeking loans and gaining training to market their products. Deccan Herald reported that district-level trainers will be in place to help businesses while a district portal will be made through which applicants can send business proposals involving the product selected in the district.

The Centre will invest 60% of the expenses while the rest will be funded by the state. The project aims to help 10,784 enterprises.

ODOP is in place in several states of India and is the theme of micro industry promotion at the district level.