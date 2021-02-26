SDPI alleges religious bias by NIA in Bengaluru riots case

The SDPI said that the NIA has filed the charge sheet under the influence of the Sangh Parivar to target them.

news Bengaluru Riots

A day after the National Investigation Agency filed the chargesheet in connection with the DJ Halli riots case in Bengaluru, the SDPI on Friday alleged religious discrimnation. They said that the NIA has filed the charge sheet under the influence of the Sangh Parivar to target them. As widely reported the mob violence on August 11 had begun outside DJ Halli police station and later spread to areas within the neighbouring KG Halli police station limits.

Three persons were killed as police resorted to firing to contain the escalating violence. Another person, who was taken into custody, also died in the hospital due to a pre-existing health condition. The mob had gathered over a provocative and communally-charged social media post by Naveen, the nephew of local MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The MLA’s house was set on fire and the DJ Halli police station was partially gutted. Many vehicles were burnt, among other damage to property.

Leaders of the SDPI alleged that while Naveen is out on bail because he was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Fairoz, another accused is in jail as he has been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UAPA] law. They alleged discrimination as they say the NIA chargesheet only mentions that both Fairoz and Naveen used to post inflammatory regularly on social media

The SDPI said, “From the day one NIA inspectors were investigating the case keeping an eye on SDPI and were wanting to fix SDPI in it. We can see similarity of framing and accusing many Dalit leaders, Human rights organization and CAA activists under UAPA cases across the nation. Hundreds of students and activists have been arrested in Delhi under treason laws for participating in CAA and NRC protest”.

They added, “For the past six years, the Modi government has been using ED, NIA, NSA and sedition charges against the progressives, peasants, students, dalits and minorities who have raised their voice against the anti-people policies of the BJP government of the Center and the fascist ideology of the RSS.”

They also cited findings of an independent investigation report released by retired Justice Nagamohan Das which found that the main cause of the violence is the failure of the state government and its intelligence department.

They demanded that the state government orders an impartial enquiry by a High Court judge.

They also objected to the NIA giving a clean chit to former Mayor Sampat Raj and other Congress leaders even though a parallel investigation by Bengaluru police have found them masterminds of the riots.

Read: Bengaluru violence: Chargesheet says political rivalry within Congress led to riots