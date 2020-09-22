Scuffle between Karnataka Minster and BJP MLA in Vidhana Soudha

The scuffle took place on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature at the makeshift lounge on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister K C Narayana Gowda and BJPâ€™s Kadur MLA Belli Prakash allegedly indulged in a verbal duel and almost came to blows in the premises of Vidhana Soudha over a constituency related matter.

Prakash allegedly accused Narayan Gowda of being inaccessible and delaying clearing a file relating to his constituency Kadur, that has been referred to him after getting the Chief Minister's consent.

This led to a verbal duel between the two in which they "almost came to blows", eyewitnesses said. Legislators Satish Jarkiholi, K Annadani, among others, intervened and separated them.

With the incident being reported by the media, Narayan Gowda clarified that he objected to Prakash speaking to him in a raised voice and using 'certain language.'

Unprepared for such an uncomfortable question in full public glare, Narayan Gowda retorted stating that if any legislator had any problems with him, he /she should come to him and meet him in his office and not question him in a public place, that too, in such an undignified manner.

"A file had gone to the CM's office and is now at the secretariat. He (Prakash) enquired about it. I asked him to come during lunch hours (to office), let's check...for which he spoke to me in singular in a raised voice... used certain language. I was pained by it and asked him not to do so...that's all, nothing big about it," he said.

Terming the matter as trivial, the Minister said he would give an explanation, if the Chief Minister seeks any clarification.

When the media tried to question Prakash about the incident, with folded hands he said, it was a "fight between brothers...I'm still growing (in politics)", and walked away.

The incident is also being seen as a reflection of growing discontent within the ruling BJP about the functioning of some ministers, especially those from Congress and JD(S) who were made Ministers after winning on a BJP ticket in recognition of their role in coming to power.

Narayan Gowda was with JD(S) before defecting to the BJP in 2019.

Inputs from PTi