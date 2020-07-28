Scores gather at Keralaâ€™s Perumbavoor cattle market, police use force to control crowd

Videos show traders moving around without proper masks or maintaining physical distancing.

Scores gathered at the famous Perumbavoor cattle market in Ernakulam district ahead of Bakrid, as police struggled to reduce crowds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases were registered against people who breached distancing regulations.

Many arrived at the cattle market to buy and sell their cattle. Typically during the season, the market sees record sales.

Traders have been flowing into the market since Tuesday morning in anticipation of Bakrid on Friday. Auctions usually take place at the market on Tuesdays. Videos show traders moving around without proper masks or maintaining physical distancing.

Though police initially did not interfere, they began to use force once the crowd increased.

Every year, during Bakrid season, a special auction takes place at the market. Private parties take over administration of the market yearly through the auction conducted by the Municipality.

During the Bakrid special auction, business worth over Rs 5 crore has taken place for the last several years. However, this year, sales were comparatively low. Cattle from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are generally brought to the market for sale. Merchants from different slaughterhouses procure the cattle through bidding for Bakrid sales at the market.

Perumbavoor in Kerala has a large population of migrant workers. There are also reports that labourers started returning to Perumbavoor but many employers failed to provide proper quarantine facilities, which was a cause for huge concern in the area.

Ernakulam has the second-highest number of cases in the state. Around 814 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment in the district. About 13,529 people have been quarantined in Ernakulam, out of which 892 people are in hospitals with symptoms.

