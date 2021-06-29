Scientists, including Nobel laureates, urge TN CM Stalin to support Neutrino project

The move comes after CM Stalin recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and requested the Union government to drop the project since it falls under the designated tiger corridor in Bodi West Hills of Theni district.

Several scientists and academics have written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with an appeal to support and approve the controversial and delayed India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) project in Theni district. The move comes after CM Stalin recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and requested the Union government to drop the project since it falls under the designated tiger corridor in Bodi West Hills of Theni district.

The India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) is a particle physics observatory planned to study cosmic rays emitted by neutrinos from constructed caves in mountains of Theni district. The site in Pottipuram village in Theni district was identified in 2009 and Rs 1,500 crore was allotted to the project in 2015. However, the project was opposed by the local people and environment activists since the region for drilling and excavation is near the periphery of the Mathikettan Shola National Park, a protected forest area and a designated tiger corridor.

However, the scientists have said that the proposed project will place Tamil Nadu on the map of high-end research in fundamental sciences which will provide a deeper understanding of nature. They have also sought permission citing that the project will play a role in solving several questions of basic science, and that it will not cause environmental damage.

"The proposal for India based Neutrino observatory (INO) was initiated two decades back by Indian High Energy physics Researchers. The motivation was purely academic and not commercial. It is part of the Indian scientific community's sincere ongoing attempt at a deeper understanding of Nature. India had a tradition of active research in neutrino physics, through the underground facility at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Unfortunately that facility had to be abandoned when the KGF itself was getting closed. Now after serious discussions among scientists and the government representatives and legal wrangles, the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEF& CC) have given Environmental clearance. This has not been stayed by any judicial authority so far," the press release issued by the scientists reads.

The list of signatories includes Nobel laureates Prof Arthur B McDonald, G Baskaran, Distinguished Visiting Researcher, Perimeter Institute, Canada and IIT Madras and TR Govindarajan, former professor, IMSc. In the letter of appeal, the scientists said, "The project will not pose any danger to the environment since it will not have any effect on the water table or dams which are far away.”

"Technically speaking, it is a telescope, to be built under a hill, near Pottipuram, Theni District. It will detect billions of neutrinos that are passing through us continuously without any effect. It is similar to the optical telescopes we have at Kodaikanal, Kavalur and the Radio Telescope at Ooty," the release said.

Emphasising the importance of the location, the release said, "The project will bring fame through scientific contributions like these and KGF itself. As neutrinos are so shy and non interacting (and hence absolutely harmless) we need very special detectors. The big hill above the observatory at the tunnel is required for filtering the neutrinos from other cosmic ray particles." Hence, Tamil Nadu is best suited since the hills are made of charnockite rocks that will provide a good shield from cosmic rays, the release added.

The signatories said that the delay in the project will also affect young students, especially from Tamil Nadu, who are engaged in research. They have also pointed out that late scientist and President Abdul Kalam had extended his support for the project. Addressing the controversies surrounding the project, the scientists have alleged that activist groups were creating unnecessary fears around the project.

"Some activist groups have been opposing this basic science research program by creating unwarranted/unknown fears among people, like,

1. Neutrino radiation will affect the health of the people,

2. Making tunnel will affect the dams which are more than 30-50 kms away,

3. Nuclear waste will be stored in this facility,

4. Environment will be affected by the research activities on neutrino

All the above fears have been pointed out, any number of times, to be without any basis at all. This has been pointed out by the environmental impact assessment analysis itself and is available at the INO website, in several languages for the public to read and understand the reality. INO proposal was the creation of a large number of dedicated Indian High energy Physics researchers, with several Universities and Research centres taking part. This project is feasible and will bring back active experimental neutrino research that was given up by the Indian Science Community in the late eighties. It is an important attempt to put India back in the world map, in this basic science endeavour," the release said.

