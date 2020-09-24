Schools in Tamil Nadu to partially open for Class 10, 11 and 12 from October 1

Online and virtual classes will continue as usual for students in other classes.

The Tamil Nadu government has said that students in class 10, 11 and 12 in government, government aided and private schools can go to schools on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers from October 1, 2020.

Schools will be allowed to call upto 50% of their teaching staff on any given day to interact with students, teach and provide counselling. Only schools that are not in containment zones can operate in this manner. All the schools, teachers and students will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by the Union government. The government has also made it clear that the decision on whether to go to school or not is voluntary, and left to parents and students to decide.

Many other states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat etc have started voluntary interactions in schools between teachers and students. Karnataka for instance had made an announcement that voluntary classes can start from September 15, but later said that it cannot happen till September 30. The state is yet to take a decision on this.

Here are the SOPs laid down by the Union government.

> Physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed as far as feasible