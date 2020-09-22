Schools in Karnataka including Bengaluru to remain shut till September end

This despite the union government as per Unlock 4.0 guidelines had allowed partial reopening of schools.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Department has directed all schools across the state to remain shut till September 30 as the daily increase of COVID-19 cases continues unabated.

"Though the Centre on August 31 advised the state governments to reopen schools from September 21 under Unlock 4.0 for allowing students of class 9-10 to consult their teachers on lessons, we have directed them to defer it till September 30 in view of the spurt in Covid cases," State Secondary Education Director Krishnaji Karichannavara told IANS on Tuesday.

In a circular on September 19 to all schools, including state-run and private, the department's principal secretary said he would seek the state Health and Family Welfare Department's assessment of the situation across the state for reopening schools and allowing class 9-10 students to meet their teachers from October first week.

This despite state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had told reporters at Mysuru on September 18 that schools and pre-university colleges would reopen from September 21 not to resume classes but to consult teachers to clear their doubts in studies, the department postponed it to September 30, as parents and guardians were wary of sending their wards to schools.

While recoveries (9,925) exceeded new cases (7,339) on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 5,26,876, including 95,335 active cases, while 8,145 patients succumbed to the infection till date, with 122 in the last 24 hours.

In Bengaluru Urban, 2,886 new cases were reported on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 1,97,646, including 41,072 active cases. With 32 succumbing to the infection in the city, the death toll rose to 2,689 till date.

The state's recoveries rose to 4,23,377 till date since March 8 when the pandemic broke and spread. In Bengaluru, 3,536 were discharged on Monday, taking its number of recoveries to 1,53,884 so far.