Schools in Bengaluru told to suspend classes, finish exams from class 7 to 9 by March 23

The government had already cancelled exams for classes 1 to 6.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar directed schools in Bengaluru to suspend classes immediately as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools have also been asked to complete examinations from class 7 to class 9 by March 23. The board exams for class 10 will be held as usual. Suresh Kumar stated that schools in Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban should declare study leave for students of classes seven to ten and only ask them to come to schools for examinations.

The government had already cancelled exams for classes 1 to 6. These students will be promoted based on their scores in formative assessment.

The minister stated that the summer vacation for students of classes one to six will begin on Friday.

Meanwhile, a fifth person has tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old who is from Mumbai had glown from Greece to Mumbai. Later, he travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru on March 8. On March 9, he went to his office. Though there are 154 employees in the office, he was in close contact with only 4 people in office. His brother, who he was living with in Bengaluru, is also under observation.