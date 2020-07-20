School, college dropouts posing as doctors arrested in Hyderabad

The men used forged documents to obtain a licence to operate a hospital in Hyderabad and allegedly even treated patients.

news Crime

A school and college dropout, posing as doctors, used forged documents to obtain a licence to operate a hospital in Hyderabad. Both men were arrested by police on Saturday night.

The chairman of Sameer Hospital, Md Shoaib Subhani (35) and the managing director Abdul Mujeeb (42) were both posing as doctors and allegedly even treated patients. Subhani had dropped out of his B.Com second year in 2006. He teamed up with his childhood friend Mujeeb to start Sameer hospital at Asifnagar in 2017, reported The Hindu.

Mujeeb had studied only upto class 10 but had worked as director of MM Hospital at Humayun Nagar earlier, before joining Sameer hospital, informed Gattu Mallu, an inspector with the Taskforce of the Hyderabad police to Times of India.

Police say that in order to get a registration certificate for Sameer hospital from the Director of Medical and Health office, Mujeeb used a fake Aadhaar card where his name was shown as Dr Md Abdul Mujeeb. The accused obtained the Aadhaar using fake identification documents and used the falsified Aadhaar to obtain permission for the hospital to operate.

The registration certificate issued by the DHMO (District Health & Medical Office) and the copy of Aadhaar card used to obtain the licence have been confiscated.

The duo, over the years, have been introducing themselves as doctors. Police say Mujeeb used to even examine patients posing as a paediatrician. The accused reportedly told the police that he did not prescribe any medicine but instead referred patients to other consultant doctors at the hospital. The West Zone Task Force carried out the investigation based on a tip-off and have handed over the case to the Asif Nagar police for further investigation.