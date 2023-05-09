Scheduled power cuts to affect parts of Chennai on May 9: Details here

Parts of Mylapore, Tambaram, KK Nagar, Ambattur and Porur will face a power cut on Wednesday between 9 am and 2 pm.

Chennai residents in certain parts of the city will experience power outages on Tuesday, May 9, due to the regular maintenance work carried out by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The power cuts have been scheduled and will only affect specific areas, with power expected to be restored before 2 pm.

TANGEDCO has released a notice outlining the areas that will face power cuts. If maintenance work is completed in any given area before 2 pm, power will be restored. Residents are advised to prepare for the power outage by making alternative arrangements if necessary.

The power cuts are part of TANGEDCO's ongoing maintenance work to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the city. TANGEDCO has urged residents to cooperate during the scheduled maintenance period and has assured that power will be restored as soon as the maintenance work is completed.

Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Tuesday:

Tambaram: Kulakarai Street, Sudha Avenue, MEPZ Oyyaliamman Koil Street, Bharath Avenue, South and East Mada Street, Mallima Veethi, Theradi Street, Chitlapakkam - Entire Pambansamigal Salai, SBI Colony part, Veeravanchi Street.

Perambur: Areas around Kilpauk Ayanavaram and Tagore Nagar, Anna Nagar O & L block and Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

KK Nagar: Kamakotty Nagar, Alwarthirunagar Kamatchi Nagar Main road, Krishnamachari Nagar and Arcot Road.

Anna Nagar: Police AC Quarters, BSNL Quarters, RBI Quarters, Jayanthi Colony, Iswarya Colony, 100-Bed Hospital, and Royal Enclave.

Ambattur: Co-Operative Nagar, Mogappair -Kumaran Nagar, MG Main Road, Madhiravedu, Mahalakshmi Street, Mehta Hospital, PH Road, and Thiruverkadu.

Mylapore: Gopalapuram -Conron Smith Road and Lane, Lloyds Road and Padmavathiyar Road.

Guindy: Adambakkam and Vanumpet.

Porur: Ganapathi Nagar, Mangadu Ragunathapuram, Kavanur, Thiruvallur City I and II, Sakthi Nagar, Leelavathy Nagar, Samayapuram Nagar, Kovur-Paraniputhur, Kakilapettai and Irungattukottai.

Egmore: Kellys Lane, Kilpauk - KMC Hospital, Medavakkam Tank Road, Telephone Exchange, Millers Road, Balfour Road, Secretariat Colony, and Ormes Road.