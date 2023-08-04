SC stays conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Stating that the ramifications of the conviction were wide and “affect the rights of his constituency's electorate”, the court ordered a stay on the matter.

news Court

The Supreme Court, on Friday, August 4, stayed the conviction and sentence of Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. The SC bench passed the order after his plea was rejected by the Gujarat High Court. He was convicted by a Surat court in the criminal defamation case and was sentenced to two-year imprisonment, which led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. This might mean that Rahul Gandhi might be reinstated to the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, in a speech ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for which he is convicted, had said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?" Former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case stating that Rahul had defamed those with the Modi surname.

The court observed that no specific reason was given by the trial judge to impose a maximum sentence. “Had the sentence been even a day lesser, the provisions (pertaining to disqualification) would not have applied. Learned trial judge was at least expected to give reasons for imposing maximum sentence for a non cognisable offence,” the bench said and added that as a public figure, Rahul Gandhi should have exercised caution while making a remark.

Stating that the ramifications of the conviction were wide and “affect the rights of his constituency's electorate”, the court ordered a stay on the matter. However, trial proceedings are to be conducted expeditiously in the case.