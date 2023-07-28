SC’s hearing on pleas concerning horrific videos from Manipur postponed

The matter listed before the CJI-led bench could not be taken up for hearing on July 28 and stood adjourned. The pleas are likely to be further listed on July 31.

news Manipur violence

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 28, could not take up for hearing petitions related to the ethnic clashes in Manipur, including the suo motu case by which the Union and Manipur governments were directed to take immediate steps on the incident of two young tribal women being paraded naked in the state. The sitting of a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice Manoj Mishra was cancelled. This bench was slated to peruse the Union government’s reply detailing the actions taken in relation to the disturbing incident.

“Hon'ble Chief Justice of India will not be holding Court on July 28, 2023. Hence, sitting of Bench….in Court No.1 stands cancelled,” said a notice issued by Assistant Registrar (Listing) of the apex court. Therefore, the matter listed before the CJI-led bench could not be taken up for hearing and stood adjourned. The pleas are likely to be further listed on July 31.

On July 20, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident, videos of which have gone viral, and asked the Union and Manipur governments to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28. In its reply filed on Thursday, the Union government informed the apex court that investigation of the incident has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and requested for transfer of the entire case including trial to any state outside Manipur.

“The Central government with the consent of the state government has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent agency i.e. CBI,” said the affidavit filed by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

“Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had said on July 20, a day after the viral video surfaced on social media. The bench told the Solicitor General of India that the top court will be constrained to “step in” if the state government does not take action. "We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action," it had said.