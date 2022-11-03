SC rejects review plea of death row convict in 2000 Red Fort attack case

Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000, and had opened firing leading to the death of three people.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 3, dismissed the plea of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking a review of its judgement awarding the death penalty to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case that left three people, including two Army jawans, dead. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

"We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proven. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition," the bench said. A detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000, and had opened indiscriminate firing leading to the death of three.

In August 2011, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence of arrested LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif for carrying out the December 2000 Red Fort attack. The apex court also dismissed his review petition later in August 2011. However, in 2016, the apex court decided to hear his review petition again. In November 2005, a trial court had awarded Arif a death sentence. The trial court had also fined Arif Rs 4.35 lakh for the attack that left two Rajputana Rifles jawans and a civilian dead. The Delhi High Court, in 2007, upheld the death sentence to Arif.

