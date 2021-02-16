SC registers suo moto criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier refused to allow initiating criminal contempt against Rajdeep.

The Supreme Court has registered a suo moto criminal contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets critiquing the judiciary. Bar and Bench reports that the complaint was filed by Aastha Khurana in September 2020.

The complainant Aastha, who is from Haryana, mentioned tweets made by Rajdeep in August 2020.

On August 14 last year, when renowned lawyer Prashant Bhushan was convicted for contempt of court, Rajdeep had tweeted: “Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by Supreme Court, sentence to be pronounced on August 20. This even as habeas corpus petitions of those detained in Kashmir for more than a year remain pending.”

When Prashant Bushan was imposed a fine of Re 1 later that month, Rajdeep tweeted, “Rs 1 token fine imposed by SC on Prashant Bhushan in contempt case. If he doesn’t pay it, then 3 months jail sentence. Clearly, court looking to wriggle out of an embarrassment of its own making.”

He also tweeted: “More on @pbhushan1 case: FYI: Sec 67 of IPC stipulates -if fine < Rs. 50/-, imprisonment can’t exceed 2 months. SC has given 3 months. SC has no authority to debar practice- 5 Judge Bench ruling of SC in VC Misra’s case. Why can’t SC apologise and be done with it!”

Aastha also linked older tweets of Rajdeep in which he wrote about former Chief Justices Arun Mishra and Ranjan Gogoi.

The consent of Attorney General or Solicitor General is required before the Supreme Court can hear a criminal contempt case. Aastha had therefore approached KK Venugopal for the consent. She mentioned in her complaint that the journalist's tweets were a 'cheap publicity stunt'. However Venugopal had then replied, "The reputation of the Supreme Court as one of the great pillars of our democracy has been built assiduously over the last 70 years. Trifling remarks and mere passing criticism though perhaps distasteful are unlikely to tarnish the image of the institution."

Last month, the Noida police had booked Rajdeep and several others including Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and other journalists for sedition, for tweeting what they claimed was 'fake news' about the death of a farmer during the tractor rally on January 26. However the Supreme Court had on February 9 stayed the arrest of the journalists and the MP.

