SC refuses Union govt's sealed cover suggestion on Hindenburg-Adani row

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the court will select experts and maintain full transparency.

The Supreme Court on Friday, February 17, said that it would not accept sealed cover names of experts suggested by the Union government for inclusion in the committee to be set up to examine the Hindenburg report, which resulted in the crashing of the Adani group company share prices and caused massive loss to investors. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the court will select experts and maintain full transparency, and if the court were to take names suggested by the Union government, then it would amount to a government-constituted committee. The bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said the court wants full transparency for the protection of the interest of investors, and that it will form a committee so that there is a sense of confidence in the court.

On the aspect of the remit of the committee, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, submitted that there should be a holistic view and no unintended impact must be caused on the security market. Mehta added that as far as a former judge sits on it, it is fine. The bench said that it would not set up a committee under a sitting apex court judge to look into the Hindenburg report. However, the court also mentioned that it may set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge. The bench told Mehta, "We want to ensure transparency. In case we take your suggestions from a sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won't know."

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas in connection with the Hindenburg report controversy where one of the petitions sought a direction to set up a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to investigate the report.