SC refuses to order stay on AP HC verdict against making English medium compulsory

The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to make English medium compulsory for classes 1 to 6 from the ongoing academic year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order an interim stay on an Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which has quashed the governmentâ€™s decision to make English medium compulsory for students of government schools from Class 1 to 6 in the ongoing academic year.

The apex court will hear arguments on the matter on the next date of hearing, three weeks later.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, KM Joseph and Indu Malhotra noted that Section 29(2)(f) of the Right to Education Act says the medium should be in mother tongue "so far as it is applicable" unless not possible, and it seems the High Court had considered this.

Senior advocate KV Viswanathan, appearing for the state government, argued that the government's decision is a progressive measure and sought a stay on the High Court order.

He submitted before the SC bench that nothing in the Right to Education Act says that medium has to be in mother tongue. Viswanathan said the government undertook a survey and majority of parents desire English medium.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, who is on caveat, opposed the stay on the High Court order and submitted that the state should be fostering its mother tongue. Sankaranarayan argued that the choice is being taken away from parents and children, as Telugu speaking schools are being replaced with English medium.

Viswanathan reiterated that the top court should stay the High Court order. The bench allowed Sankaranarayan to file a reply and declined to stay the High Court order.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had on April 15 struck down the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-government's decision making English medium mandatory and termed the order "unconstitutional and violative of several Acts, including the Right to Education Act".

The government had issued the orders earlier on November 20, 2019.

