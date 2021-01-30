SC panel not to give permanent position to Bombay HC judge over POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala has been in the news after details of her judgments under the POCSO Act came out in the public eye, which were considered regressive.

news Court

The Supreme Court collegium, in an unprecedented move, has withdrawn its recommendation to the Union government to give a permanent position to Justice Pushpa Ganediwala at the Bombay High Court after the media reported about her controversial rulings in multiple child sexual assault cases.

Justice Ganediwala is an additional judge at the Bombay High Court. She has been in the news recently after details of her judgments in several cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act came out in the public eye, and were pointed out as regressive by many.

In the first of these cases reported, Justice Ganediwala in a ruling on January 19 had acquitted a 39-year-old man under POCSO for molesting a 12-year-old girl on the argument that groping without removing clothes and without â€˜skin to skinâ€™ or direct physical contact was not an offence under the Act. In another judgment that she gave on January 15 in another POCSO case, she said that holding a minor girlâ€™s hand and opening pantsâ€™ zip does not fall under the purview of â€˜sexual assaultâ€™ or â€˜aggravated sexual assaultâ€™ under the POCSO Act.

While objections were raised about Justice Ganediwalaâ€™s appointment as a permanent judge by two senior judges, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde disregarded them and approved her appointment and sent it to the Law Ministry on January 20.

However, after her judgments came out and public criticism increased, senior Supreme Court judges, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud reiterated their objections about making Justice Ganediwala a permanent Bombay HC judge in closed-door conversations. Neither of them is a member of the collegium that decides appointments and transfers. However, they reportedly convinced one of the collegium members to withdraw his support to Justice Ganediwalaâ€™s appointment.

After criticism mounted over Justice Ganediwalaâ€™s January 15 judgment mentioned above, which was reported in the media on Thursday, the collegium withdrew its resolution approving her appointment as a permanent judge in the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court judges are also reportedly of the opinion that Justice Ganediwala needs to be sensitised about the aim and objectives of the POCSO Act.