‘SC order raises major questions’: CPI, CPI(M) raise concerns about EWS reservation

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, on November 7, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to EWS persons in admissions and government jobs.

Both the Communist parties — the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) — have expressed their concerns regarding the Supreme Court upholding reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A five-judge Supreme Court bench, on November 7, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to EWS persons in admissions and government jobs.

“The CPI(M) shares the widespread concern over the split judgement of the Supreme Court on reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. The CPI(M) is not opposed to reservation for EWS in education and jobs, per se. But the Supreme Court order raises certain major questions which need to be addressed,” CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement also said, “CPI(M) has always questioned the criteria to define EWS. The eligibility for accessing reservation to EWS quota has fixed a ceiling of almost Rs 8 lakh per annum and 5 acres of agricultural land, a residential flat of 1,000 square feet and a residential plot of 100 square yards in a notified municipality.” Further, stating that the minimum wage and tax free ceiling are pegged at a much lower level, the EWS reservation criteria will allow a large population who are not really poor and destitute to access the benefits of this reservation, CPI(M) said.

“In effect, this discriminates against the poorest of the poor. It is, therefore, imperative for the government to include this concern in its policy of reservation of EWS,” the statement read.

The CPI(M) is not opposed to reservation for EWS in education and jobs, per se. But the Supreme Court order raises certain major questions which need to addressed. We share the widespread concern over the split judgement of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/n7NUNbyBij — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) November 9, 2022

Similarly, the CPI in a press statement said that pertinent questions about the SC judgement’s impact on reservation for SC/ST/OBC persons have come to the fore, in the absence of caste census, non-availability of data and criteria to determine the economically weaker sections of forward castes, etc. Stating that the judgement has created apprehensions and that several political parties and social movements demand that the judgement be referred to a larger constitution bench of the Supreme Court for clarification, the party said that it demands a full bench of the Supreme Court review the present judgement.

“CPI is relentlessly fighting for a casteless and classless society. The CPI stands for equality, social justice and annihilation of caste. The legislative intent behind reservation was not poverty alleviation but affirmative action for historically discriminated and deprived sections of our society. At a time when privatisation is being aggressively pursued by the present government, our fight for reservation in the private sector must continue with even greater strength,” the party said.

SC judgment on EWS has raised critical questions and must be referred to a larger bench.



Reservation is NOT a poverty alleviation program but affirmative action for historically deprived sections.



Our fight for reservation in private sector must continue with greater strength. pic.twitter.com/Em4oIH8AYE — D. Raja (@ComradeDRaja) November 8, 2022

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the judgment was a setback to the century-old crusade for social justice.

