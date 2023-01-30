SC to hear pleas challenging Union govtâ€™s decision to block BBC documentary

Journalist N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court challenging the Union govtâ€™s decision to block the documentary.

news Court

The Supreme Court, on Monday, January 30, agreed to hear pleas challenging the Union government's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, India - The Modi Question. The BBC documentary had critically examined the role of Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots, during which he was serving as the Chief Minister of the state. The union government, on January 20, issued directions to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary, using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate CU Singh seeking urgent listing of their separate Public Interest Litigations (PIL) on the issue. At the outset of the proceedings, lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea, saying that people were being arrested. "It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

Senior advocate CU Singh mentioned a separate plea on the issue filed by veteran journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. He mentioned how the tweets by Ram and Bhushan were deleted allegedly by using emergency powers. He also said that students in Ajmer were rusticated for streaming the BBC documentary. The CJI agreed to list the pleas together.

Lawyer Sharma filed the PIL against the Union government's decision to block the documentary, alleging it was â€œmalafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional". The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.